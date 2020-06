Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to 1720 Tropicana Way and the desirable community of Brentwood Hills. This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, screened lanai, and fenced yard. Community amenities to include a clubhouse and community pool. This home is conveniently located near good schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay. Schedule your viewing today!