1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Beautiful home overlooking large pond. Hardwood flooring throughout with all tile in wet areas,, 4th bedroom does not have a closet. Perfect for large office. 3 way split bedroom plan. Kitchen overlooks family room. Living room, dining room separate. Breakfast bar in kitchen, master with walk in shower and garden tub. Super size screened patio spans width of home. Inside laundry. Community POOL & playground, Centrally located to hospitals, shopping and interstate. Tenant to pay one time $100 lease prep fee at signing of the lease. Home to be painted through out and professionally cleaned.