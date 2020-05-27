All apartments in Brandon
1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE.
1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE
1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE

1719 Kirtley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Kirtley Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful home overlooking large pond. Hardwood flooring throughout with all tile in wet areas,, 4th bedroom does not have a closet. Perfect for large office. 3 way split bedroom plan. Kitchen overlooks family room. Living room, dining room separate. Breakfast bar in kitchen, master with walk in shower and garden tub. Super size screened patio spans width of home. Inside laundry. Community POOL & playground, Centrally located to hospitals, shopping and interstate. Tenant to pay one time $100 lease prep fee at signing of the lease. Home to be painted through out and professionally cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 KIRTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

