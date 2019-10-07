1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,875 per month OR 7 months @ $1,925

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 2,654 sq.ft.

Year Built: 2004

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Floors: 2 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal

Parking: 2 car garage

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Tile, Laminate & Carpet

Fully Fenced Yard

Fresh paint inside & out

New carpet

Screened lanai

Front porch



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 month +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC



Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!