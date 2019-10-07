All apartments in Brandon
1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard

1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,875 per month OR 7 months @ $1,925
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 2,654 sq.ft.
Year Built: 2004
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 2 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal
Parking: 2 car garage
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile, Laminate & Carpet
Fully Fenced Yard
Fresh paint inside & out
New carpet
Screened lanai
Front porch

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard have any available units?
1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard have?
Some of 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

