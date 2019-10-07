1625 Grand Heritage Boulevard

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,875 per month OR 7 months @ $1,925
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 2,654 sq.ft.
Year Built: 2004
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 2 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal
Parking: 2 car garage
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile, Laminate & Carpet
Fully Fenced Yard
Fresh paint inside & out
New carpet
Screened lanai
Front porch
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!