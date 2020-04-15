All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:45 AM

1623 Fluorshire Drive

1623 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL move in ready 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in the GATED community of The Providence Townhomes right in the heart of Brandon. **WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT** Bright and open end unit. New kitchen - open plan layout with living and dining rooms. Washer/Dryer just off kitchen. Beautiful hard surface floors on the first floor for easy maintenance. Both upstairs bathrooms have tub showers, downstairs is a half bath. Assigned parking right out your front door. Enjoy the community pool and recreation center with grills for BBQs. Minutes from the mall, shopping and easy commute to downtown Tampa. Beautiful home!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1623-fluorshire-dr-brandon-fl-33511-usa/8685d042-13cd-458c-ba8a-b619080f4cd1

(RLNE5627294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Fluorshire Drive have any available units?
1623 Fluorshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Fluorshire Drive have?
Some of 1623 Fluorshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Fluorshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Fluorshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Fluorshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Fluorshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1623 Fluorshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Fluorshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1623 Fluorshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Fluorshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Fluorshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1623 Fluorshire Drive has a pool.
Does 1623 Fluorshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1623 Fluorshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Fluorshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Fluorshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
