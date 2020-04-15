1623 Fluorshire Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL move in ready 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in the GATED community of The Providence Townhomes right in the heart of Brandon. **WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT** Bright and open end unit. New kitchen - open plan layout with living and dining rooms. Washer/Dryer just off kitchen. Beautiful hard surface floors on the first floor for easy maintenance. Both upstairs bathrooms have tub showers, downstairs is a half bath. Assigned parking right out your front door. Enjoy the community pool and recreation center with grills for BBQs. Minutes from the mall, shopping and easy commute to downtown Tampa. Beautiful home!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1623-fluorshire-dr-brandon-fl-33511-usa/8685d042-13cd-458c-ba8a-b619080f4cd1



