Occupied - Available for new occupancy on August 1, 2020. Located in the Heart of Brandon Location. Close to all amenities, restaurants, and shopping on Causeway Blvd. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage 2 story home with water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance included. Awesome pond view and gated community with cabana pool. All bedrooms upstairs with large master suite and plenty of storage. Island kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer included.