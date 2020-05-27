1605 Palm Leaf Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142125



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home features an oversized one car garage and a wide open layout. There is an island in the kitchen for family and friends to gather. The back yard is enormous and the home is ready for new tenants. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.