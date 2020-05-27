All apartments in Brandon
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

1605 Palm Leaf Drive

1605 Palm Leaf Drive
Location

1605 Palm Leaf Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142125

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2000 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home features an oversized one car garage and a wide open layout. There is an island in the kitchen for family and friends to gather. The back yard is enormous and the home is ready for new tenants. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive have any available units?
1605 Palm Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1605 Palm Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Palm Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Palm Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Palm Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Palm Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

