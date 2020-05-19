1502 Valrico Lake Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Valrico Home huge lot - This cozy home in Valrico is waiting for you! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms has a galley kitchen, wood/laminate flooring throughout and a powerful central A/C. This home does include washer & dryer connections. This home has a spacious yard and is situated in the perfect location for commuting to Tampa or Lakeland.



Schedule a viewing before it's gone!



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$50.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.



