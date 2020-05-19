All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1502 Valrico Lake Rd

1502 Valrico Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Valrico Lake Road, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Valrico Home huge lot - This cozy home in Valrico is waiting for you! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms has a galley kitchen, wood/laminate flooring throughout and a powerful central A/C. This home does include washer & dryer connections. This home has a spacious yard and is situated in the perfect location for commuting to Tampa or Lakeland.

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$50.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5691914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd have any available units?
1502 Valrico Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd have?
Some of 1502 Valrico Lake Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Valrico Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Valrico Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Valrico Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Valrico Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 1502 Valrico Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Valrico Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 1502 Valrico Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 1502 Valrico Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Valrico Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Valrico Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

