All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1435 Tiverton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1435 Tiverton Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:44 PM

1435 Tiverton Drive

1435 Tiverton Drive · (813) 412-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1435 Tiverton Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Providence Lake in Brandon. This wonderful home features an open spilt floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings, and tile flooring throughout. The recently updated kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel French door refrigerator, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook. The spacious master suit features a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and tub. The sliding doors off of the living room lead to a private backyard. Two car attached garage. Great location in a great neighborhood. Contact us right away for additional information.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Tiverton Drive have any available units?
1435 Tiverton Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Tiverton Drive have?
Some of 1435 Tiverton Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Tiverton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Tiverton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Tiverton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Tiverton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Tiverton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Tiverton Drive does offer parking.
Does 1435 Tiverton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Tiverton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Tiverton Drive have a pool?
No, 1435 Tiverton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Tiverton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Tiverton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Tiverton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Tiverton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1435 Tiverton Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity