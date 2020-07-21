Rent Calculator
1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM
1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE
1317 Twilridge Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 Twilridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2/2.5 rental unit in highly sought Providence Townhomes, updates include some new flooring, minimal carpet in unit, large bedrooms, new A/C unit for low electric bills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 TWILRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
