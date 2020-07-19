All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE

1302 Twilridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Twilridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GATED Providence Lakes offers a 2 bed, 2.5 bath + DEN townhome! The first floor is lined with ceramic tile & carpet is in the bedrooms upstairs. The living room is separate and is very spacious. The kitchen is complete with ALL appliances with lots of cabinets, has a breakfast bar looking to the dining area and window out to the back lanai. A convenient half bath and the laundry closet complete the first floor. The master suite is flooded with natural light and has an en-suite bathroom with extra long vanity. The second bedroom is located at the other end of the hallway, offering privacy. The den is very spacious and could be used as a 3 bedroom. Relax on the screened lanai or at the community pool. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! WATER/ SEWER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED!! **OWNER MAY CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
