1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE

Amenities
GATED Providence Lakes offers a 2 bed, 2.5 bath + DEN townhome! The first floor is lined with ceramic tile & carpet is in the bedrooms upstairs. The living room is separate and is very spacious. The kitchen is complete with ALL appliances with lots of cabinets, has a breakfast bar looking to the dining area and window out to the back lanai. A convenient half bath and the laundry closet complete the first floor. The master suite is flooded with natural light and has an en-suite bathroom with extra long vanity. The second bedroom is located at the other end of the hallway, offering privacy. The den is very spacious and could be used as a 3 bedroom. Relax on the screened lanai or at the community pool. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! WATER/ SEWER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED!! **OWNER MAY CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET**