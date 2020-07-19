1302 TWILRIDGE PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly cable included pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GATED Providence Lakes offers a 2 bed, 2.5 bath + DEN townhome! The first floor is lined with ceramic tile & carpet is in the bedrooms upstairs. The living room is separate and is very spacious. The kitchen is complete with ALL appliances with lots of cabinets, has a breakfast bar looking to the dining area and window out to the back lanai. A convenient half bath and the laundry closet complete the first floor. The master suite is flooded with natural light and has an en-suite bathroom with extra long vanity. The second bedroom is located at the other end of the hallway, offering privacy. The den is very spacious and could be used as a 3 bedroom. Relax on the screened lanai or at the community pool. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! WATER/ SEWER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED!! **OWNER MAY CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET**