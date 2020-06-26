All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:00 PM

1245 Alpine Lake Drive

1245 Alpine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Alpine Lake Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Virtual Tour See Before You Book An Appointment: https://bit.ly/3bblofo

Located in Brandon just off the cross town. Minutes from downtown Tampa. This home has been updated with new wood finished vinyl planks. All has been freshly painted. All windows have new blinds and the bathrooms have updated lighting. The appliances are very nice and in great shape, the stove and dishwasher are new.

PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

