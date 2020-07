Amenities

Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on large lot at end of cul de sac with no back neighbors. Great location near Hwy 60 in quiet neighborhood close to shopping in Valrico. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. vaulted ceilings in large great room with open floor plan. $1,995/month rent. $2,000 security deposit. Please contact Dan Hilton at 813-677-7771 to learn more.

