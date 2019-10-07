1126 Ballard Green Pl

Amenities

5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home within the Brandon Pointe Community - Our "Hemmingway features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage. Fabulous Kitchen Design with 42" Staggered Maple Kitchen Cabinets with crown molding , Stainless Steel GE Energy-Efficient Appliances, Nice large Eat-in Kitchen , also a Bath with Pedestal Sink on the first floor. Second floor has two secondary bedrooms. Large Master Suite with walk in closet. Laundry downstairs is equipped with a GE Energy-Efficient Washer and Dryer Home includes an 18x18 Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas.



(RLNE5122396)