All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1126 Ballard Green Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1126 Ballard Green Pl
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1126 Ballard Green Pl

1126 Ballard Green Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1126 Ballard Green Pl, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home within the Brandon Pointe Community - Our "Hemmingway features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage. Fabulous Kitchen Design with 42" Staggered Maple Kitchen Cabinets with crown molding , Stainless Steel GE Energy-Efficient Appliances, Nice large Eat-in Kitchen , also a Bath with Pedestal Sink on the first floor. Second floor has two secondary bedrooms. Large Master Suite with walk in closet. Laundry downstairs is equipped with a GE Energy-Efficient Washer and Dryer Home includes an 18x18 Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas.

(RLNE5122396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have any available units?
1126 Ballard Green Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have?
Some of 1126 Ballard Green Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Ballard Green Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Ballard Green Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Ballard Green Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl offers parking.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl has a pool.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have accessible units?
No, 1126 Ballard Green Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Ballard Green Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa