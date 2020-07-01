All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1120 King Arthur Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1120 King Arthur Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

1120 King Arthur Court

1120 King Arthur Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1120 King Arthur Court, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very large and spacious with plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing. House is elevated on a hill and as you enter the property you have tiled flooring running through out the main living areas such as the foyer, dining room, living and kitchen areas. Each room is separated and still connects to each other with flow and ease. Living room is an elongated room which then leads into the kitchen which is stocked with a breakfast bar, plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is large with it's walk in closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, two car garage, utility hook ups and a vast open fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying the Florida weather.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 King Arthur Court have any available units?
1120 King Arthur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 King Arthur Court have?
Some of 1120 King Arthur Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 King Arthur Court currently offering any rent specials?
1120 King Arthur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 King Arthur Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 King Arthur Court is pet friendly.
Does 1120 King Arthur Court offer parking?
Yes, 1120 King Arthur Court offers parking.
Does 1120 King Arthur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 King Arthur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 King Arthur Court have a pool?
No, 1120 King Arthur Court does not have a pool.
Does 1120 King Arthur Court have accessible units?
No, 1120 King Arthur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 King Arthur Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 King Arthur Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa