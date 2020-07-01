1120 King Arthur Court

Amenities

This wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very large and spacious with plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing. House is elevated on a hill and as you enter the property you have tiled flooring running through out the main living areas such as the foyer, dining room, living and kitchen areas. Each room is separated and still connects to each other with flow and ease. Living room is an elongated room which then leads into the kitchen which is stocked with a breakfast bar, plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is large with it's walk in closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, two car garage, utility hook ups and a vast open fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying the Florida weather.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.