1108 Summer Breeze Drive

This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Central Brandon just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and lots of new development. Less than 10 minutes to the Brandon Town Center Mall and to Brandon Regional Hospital. Easy access to the interstate. Home is located on spacious lot backing up to a nice pond with water views from the living room and bedrooms. There is new flooring throughout entire home. TrueGreen maintains yard. This home features a large kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the living room and includes spectacular water views. Large master suite with separate walk in shower and tub. Split floorpan, so there is plenty of privacy between the master and 3 bedrooms. Also there is a 2 car garage with storage. Please call (347) 217-5282 to schedule an appointment today!