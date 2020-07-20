All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:22 PM

1108 Summer Breeze Drive

1108 Summer Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Summer Breeze Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
South Ridge of Tampa

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Central Brandon just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and lots of new development. Less than 10 minutes to the Brandon Town Center Mall and to Brandon Regional Hospital. Easy access to the interstate. Home is located on spacious lot backing up to a nice pond with water views from the living room and bedrooms. There is new flooring throughout entire home. TrueGreen maintains yard. This home features a large kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the living room and includes spectacular water views. Large master suite with separate walk in shower and tub. Split floorpan, so there is plenty of privacy between the master and 3 bedrooms. Also there is a 2 car garage with storage. Please call (347) 217-5282 to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive have any available units?
1108 Summer Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1108 Summer Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Summer Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Summer Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive has a pool.
Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Summer Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Summer Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
