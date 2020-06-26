All apartments in Brandon
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:42 PM

10213 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

10213 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10213 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
Bright, 2 bedroom condo in the Courtney Palms Condo. NEW paint, NEW laminate flooring, NEW bathroom lights and fixtures and a NEW a/c unit. 9-foot vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, spacious pantry, computer niches with high speed internet access, 24-hour controlled access community. Community amenities include Resort-style pool and spa with sun deck, fitness center, business center, Private movie theater, Indoor basketball court, scenic walking trails and beautiful lakeviews. Close to Crosstown and I-75. Minutes to Westfield Mall, restaurants and shopping centers. Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee is $75 per adult. When approved $1250 rent is due and $1300 security deposit at move in. Very small pet considered. Non-aggressive breed. Must have vet records, be spayed/neutered and all per owner approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee due when approved. NON-SMOKERS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

