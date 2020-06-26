10213 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
Bright, 2 bedroom condo in the Courtney Palms Condo. NEW paint, NEW laminate flooring, NEW bathroom lights and fixtures and a NEW a/c unit. 9-foot vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, spacious pantry, computer niches with high speed internet access, 24-hour controlled access community. Community amenities include Resort-style pool and spa with sun deck, fitness center, business center, Private movie theater, Indoor basketball court, scenic walking trails and beautiful lakeviews. Close to Crosstown and I-75. Minutes to Westfield Mall, restaurants and shopping centers. Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee is $75 per adult. When approved $1250 rent is due and $1300 security deposit at move in. Very small pet considered. Non-aggressive breed. Must have vet records, be spayed/neutered and all per owner approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee due when approved. NON-SMOKERS ONLY.