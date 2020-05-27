10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool

Great central location in a Community with amenities which include a resort style pool, clubhouse, racket ball, basketball and state of the art fitness center. This condo has two bedrooms and two baths with a split plan. Just remodeled with Brand New Laminate flooring, Brand New Staintless steel appliances, Fresh Paint, Granite Countertops, and New Carpeting in the bedrooms. Located within minutes to the Selmon Expressway, 301, and I75. Combination great room and dining with continuous laminate flooring. Indoor utility with washer and dryer. The master boasts a walk in closet, nice large tub and linen closet.