Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

10203 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10203 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
Great central location in a Community with amenities which include a resort style pool, clubhouse, racket ball, basketball and state of the art fitness center. This condo has two bedrooms and two baths with a split plan. Just remodeled with Brand New Laminate flooring, Brand New Staintless steel appliances, Fresh Paint, Granite Countertops, and New Carpeting in the bedrooms. Located within minutes to the Selmon Expressway, 301, and I75. Combination great room and dining with continuous laminate flooring. Indoor utility with washer and dryer. The master boasts a walk in closet, nice large tub and linen closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have any available units?
10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

