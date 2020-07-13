1016 Sweet Breeze Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous home in the Lumsden Pointe Subdivision in Valrico. Built in 2003, it contains 2,237 sf with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage! Beautiful large kitchen with real wood cabinetry and Corian counter tops. Nice preparation island in the kitchen and huge pantry! Formal dining and living rooms. Family room has wall to wall shelving! Master bedroom has sliders out to a screened in lanai overlooking a completely fenced in yard! Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and a garden tub. Laundry with upgraded washer & dryer included! Tile throughout home with carpet in 3 spare bedrooms. Alarm system. Plush landscape with lawn care included in rental rate! Come home to a home with nothing to do except enjoy and relax! Community park with a gazebo!