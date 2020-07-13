All apartments in Brandon
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

1016 Sweet Breeze Dr

1016 Sweet Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Sweet Breeze Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Lumsden Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the Lumsden Pointe Subdivision in Valrico. Built in 2003, it contains 2,237 sf with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage! Beautiful large kitchen with real wood cabinetry and Corian counter tops. Nice preparation island in the kitchen and huge pantry! Formal dining and living rooms. Family room has wall to wall shelving! Master bedroom has sliders out to a screened in lanai overlooking a completely fenced in yard! Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and a garden tub. Laundry with upgraded washer & dryer included! Tile throughout home with carpet in 3 spare bedrooms. Alarm system. Plush landscape with lawn care included in rental rate! Come home to a home with nothing to do except enjoy and relax! Community park with a gazebo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr have any available units?
1016 Sweet Breeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr have?
Some of 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Sweet Breeze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr offers parking.
Does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr have a pool?
No, 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr have accessible units?
No, 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Sweet Breeze Dr has units with dishwashers.
