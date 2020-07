Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup cable included Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed

Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes!

Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs. Relax in luxury in our spacious, newly built one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offering a variety of floor plan apartments with scenic views, luxurious amenities, and a great location.



The Crest at Bonita Springs features brand-new apartments range in size from 648/1426 square feet replete with upscale finishes throughout the home. Our pet friendly property features a clubhouse, heated pool, complimentary coffee bar, a premier fitness center, an off-leash dog park, walking trails, free bike and paddle board rentals, bocce ball court, and much more.