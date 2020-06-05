9601 Spanish Moss WAY

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo with a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen in a gated community overlooking a lake. Conveniently located close (5 miles) from Bonita & Barefoot beaches, Coconut Pointe Mall, and numerous restaurants and shopping venues along Tamiami Trail. Spacious master bedroom has a direct view of the lake, and a large 50 Sq. ft. walk-in closet. Master bathroom features double sinks, comfortable bathtub and a large shower. No initiation fee to join any of the 4 levels of membership in the Spanish Wells Country Club which includes 27 holes of golf, fitness center, tennis facilities and superior dining amenities.