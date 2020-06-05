All apartments in Bonita Springs
Location

9601 Spanish Moss Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Spanish Wells

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3613 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Location! Location! Location! Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor condo with a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen in a gated community overlooking a lake. Conveniently located close (5 miles) from Bonita & Barefoot beaches, Coconut Pointe Mall, and numerous restaurants and shopping venues along Tamiami Trail. Spacious master bedroom has a direct view of the lake, and a large 50 Sq. ft. walk-in closet. Master bathroom features double sinks, comfortable bathtub and a large shower. No initiation fee to join any of the 4 levels of membership in the Spanish Wells Country Club which includes 27 holes of golf, fitness center, tennis facilities and superior dining amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have any available units?
9601 Spanish Moss WAY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have?
Some of 9601 Spanish Moss WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Spanish Moss WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Spanish Moss WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Spanish Moss WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY offer parking?
No, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have a pool?
No, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have accessible units?
No, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 Spanish Moss WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 Spanish Moss WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
