Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

Turnkey luxury rental with Gulf Access, this third floor (common elevator) bright corner unit has been totally renovated, everything is brand new inside! Bring your boat and keep it docked behind your unit. Less than 8 minutes by car to beautiful Barefoot Beach. Only a few miles to Vanderbilt Beach and Naples. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room inside unit, screened balcony overlooks pool and canal. Amazing rental opportunity.