Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

9200 Highland Woods BLVD

9200 Highland Woods Boulevard · (239) 989-2328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9200 Highland Woods Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Looking for the perfect vacation condo (Available dates are 4/1/2021 through 11/30/2021) right in the middle of everything Southwest Florida has to offer? Well this is it. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms this Heathermoor condo located in Highland Woods will make your vacation absolutely perfect whether it be for one month, three, or more you will not be disappointed! This condo is within walking distance to the community pool, cabana, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse or first tee box in no time at all. Highland Woods is one of Bonita Springs most desired bundled golf community as it is in the perfect location! Just 3 miles to the beach, walking distance to The Promenade and local grocery store, or a short drive to Coconut Point mall or the Shops at Mercato. You will never be short on options with what to do with your day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have any available units?
9200 Highland Woods BLVD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have?
Some of 9200 Highland Woods BLVD's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Highland Woods BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Highland Woods BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Highland Woods BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD offer parking?
No, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD has a pool.
Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 Highland Woods BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9200 Highland Woods BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
