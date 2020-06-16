9200 Highland Woods BLVD

Amenities

Looking for the perfect vacation condo (Available dates are 4/1/2021 through 11/30/2021) right in the middle of everything Southwest Florida has to offer? Well this is it. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms this Heathermoor condo located in Highland Woods will make your vacation absolutely perfect whether it be for one month, three, or more you will not be disappointed! This condo is within walking distance to the community pool, cabana, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse or first tee box in no time at all. Highland Woods is one of Bonita Springs most desired bundled golf community as it is in the perfect location! Just 3 miles to the beach, walking distance to The Promenade and local grocery store, or a short drive to Coconut Point mall or the Shops at Mercato. You will never be short on options with what to do with your day.