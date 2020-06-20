9061 Las Maderas DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

This is your perfect seasonal home away from home in Spanish Wells Country Club in the heart of Bonita Springs. You can walk to shops and dining from this gated community and it is a short 5 minute drive to Barefoot and Bonita beaches. Immaculate and well maintained, this top floor condo has 1900 sq ft under air and lives like a house. Spacious and airy with light on three sides and high volume ceilings. There have been many upgrades to this home including bamboo flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Painted with a soft coastal blue and white color scheme with newer stylish furnishings, quality kitchen appliances and TV in the family room, bedrooms and den.

2 bedrooms plus a den with a quality beds and linens. 3 balconies, the largest is screened at the rear of the home with beautiful views of a lake, golf and preserve. One garage space below and an assigned parking space at the front of the unit. The community pool across the street offers additional guest parking if required. This home has been rented for 3 months per season to one couple and is now available because they love Spanish Wells so much they bought their own home here.