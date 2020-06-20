All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 9061 Las Maderas DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
9061 Las Maderas DR
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:16 PM

9061 Las Maderas DR

9061 Las Maderas Drive · (239) 405-3204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Spanish Wells
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9061 Las Maderas Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Spanish Wells

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This is your perfect seasonal home away from home in Spanish Wells Country Club in the heart of Bonita Springs. You can walk to shops and dining from this gated community and it is a short 5 minute drive to Barefoot and Bonita beaches. Immaculate and well maintained, this top floor condo has 1900 sq ft under air and lives like a house. Spacious and airy with light on three sides and high volume ceilings. There have been many upgrades to this home including bamboo flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Painted with a soft coastal blue and white color scheme with newer stylish furnishings, quality kitchen appliances and TV in the family room, bedrooms and den.
2 bedrooms plus a den with a quality beds and linens. 3 balconies, the largest is screened at the rear of the home with beautiful views of a lake, golf and preserve. One garage space below and an assigned parking space at the front of the unit. The community pool across the street offers additional guest parking if required. This home has been rented for 3 months per season to one couple and is now available because they love Spanish Wells so much they bought their own home here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 Las Maderas DR have any available units?
9061 Las Maderas DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9061 Las Maderas DR have?
Some of 9061 Las Maderas DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 Las Maderas DR currently offering any rent specials?
9061 Las Maderas DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 Las Maderas DR pet-friendly?
No, 9061 Las Maderas DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 9061 Las Maderas DR offer parking?
Yes, 9061 Las Maderas DR does offer parking.
Does 9061 Las Maderas DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9061 Las Maderas DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 Las Maderas DR have a pool?
Yes, 9061 Las Maderas DR has a pool.
Does 9061 Las Maderas DR have accessible units?
No, 9061 Las Maderas DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9061 Las Maderas DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9061 Las Maderas DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9061 Las Maderas DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9061 Las Maderas DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9061 Las Maderas DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity