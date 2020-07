Amenities

AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unfurnished condo on 3rd floor in the Sanctuary on Imperial River in Bonita Springs FL. These units do not come up for rent often. With a nice open floor plan, walk in closet in master, and a private screened in lanai, this unit will go fast. This condo also includes all appliances. Available starting June 1st. 1 year lease required. First and Security(1 months rent) required for move in. No Pets and No Smokers.