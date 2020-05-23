8617 River Homes LN

Amenities

Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River. This furnished unit features all major appliances, washer and dryer just off the kitchen, screened in lanai with landscape area. The community features a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, play area for the kids, BBQ grills with outside picnic tables, and a place to lock up your bike. You can walk to Fresh Market, Publix, shopping,restaurants, and just 2.5 miles from the white sandy beaches! No smoking permitted. No pets permitted. Water, sewer, and trash is included. This annual rental will be available in June 2020.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.