Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

"Super clean and convenient" describes this two bedroom and one bathroom duplex unit. Nice size living room with extra room in the back for an office space or private dining area. Appliances are only a couple years old, and there is nice concrete patio to enjoy in the backyard. If you're looking for a nice area, with easy access to stores, restaurants, and the beach, look no further! Call today for your private showing and Move in within a few days.