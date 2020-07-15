All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 PM

3641 Wild Pines DR

3641 Wild Pines Drive · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3641 Wild Pines Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the private, gated resort-style community of Bonita Bay! This 1st floor unit has been completely renovated with the latest designer touches including Pompeii Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and marble shower walls featuring natural stone mosaic and a marble shower floor in the master bath. The L-shaped 285 square foot lanai is peaceful and overlooks a landscaped area. Wild Pines is conveniently located near the Bonita Bay Clubhouse. Enjoy convenient access to swimming, tennis, 13 miles of walking/biking trails, parks, beaches, boating and canoeing. Rent includes Basic Cable, Landscaping, Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Exterior Pest Control. No pets. Annual Rental Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Wild Pines DR have any available units?
3641 Wild Pines DR has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3641 Wild Pines DR have?
Some of 3641 Wild Pines DR's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Wild Pines DR currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Wild Pines DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Wild Pines DR pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3641 Wild Pines DR offer parking?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR does not offer parking.
Does 3641 Wild Pines DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Wild Pines DR have a pool?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Wild Pines DR have accessible units?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Wild Pines DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3641 Wild Pines DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3641 Wild Pines DR does not have units with air conditioning.
