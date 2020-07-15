3641 Wild Pines DR

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the private, gated resort-style community of Bonita Bay! This 1st floor unit has been completely renovated with the latest designer touches including Pompeii Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and marble shower walls featuring natural stone mosaic and a marble shower floor in the master bath. The L-shaped 285 square foot lanai is peaceful and overlooks a landscaped area. Wild Pines is conveniently located near the Bonita Bay Clubhouse. Enjoy convenient access to swimming, tennis, 13 miles of walking/biking trails, parks, beaches, boating and canoeing. Rent includes Basic Cable, Landscaping, Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Exterior Pest Control. No pets. Annual Rental Available Now!