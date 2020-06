Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE FEB 2021 !!!!End unit in the Pointe at Pelican Landing. 3 bedrooms 2 baths in this light and bright first floor condo. Plantation Shutters, Ceramic tile flooring throughout the living area and bright beach style furnishings. Totally private with a nice grassy backyard and located next to the Kayak Park launch area. This condo is right across from the pool/spa and grilling area. Enjoy all the amenities Pelican Landing has to offer !