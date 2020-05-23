28623 Derry CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting!



Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, Dining, 8 tennis courts and more!!



Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro-shop. A golf membership is included when you rent this beautiful unit, which means you can play 18 on this magnificent course and only pay a cart fee and golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.



A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.