Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

28623 Derry CT

28623 Derry Court · (260) 417-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28623 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting!

Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, Dining, 8 tennis courts and more!!

Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro-shop. A golf membership is included when you rent this beautiful unit, which means you can play 18 on this magnificent course and only pay a cart fee and golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.

A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28623 Derry CT have any available units?
28623 Derry CT has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28623 Derry CT have?
Some of 28623 Derry CT's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28623 Derry CT currently offering any rent specials?
28623 Derry CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28623 Derry CT pet-friendly?
No, 28623 Derry CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28623 Derry CT offer parking?
No, 28623 Derry CT does not offer parking.
Does 28623 Derry CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28623 Derry CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28623 Derry CT have a pool?
Yes, 28623 Derry CT has a pool.
Does 28623 Derry CT have accessible units?
No, 28623 Derry CT does not have accessible units.
Does 28623 Derry CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 28623 Derry CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28623 Derry CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 28623 Derry CT does not have units with air conditioning.
