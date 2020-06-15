28610 Newtown CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The NINA Single family is a 2 bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting!



Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, Clubhouse & Formal Dining, 8 tennis courts and more!!



Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro-shop. When you pay the Golf Transfer and Cart Fees you can play 18 on this magnificent course!



A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.