28032 Bridgetown CT

***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED***
The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, and lighting!
Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes full spa, nail salon, Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, 8 tennis courts and more!!
A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.