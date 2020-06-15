All apartments in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL
27527 Baretta DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

27527 Baretta DR

27527 Baretta Drive · (239) 221-8642
Bonita Springs
Location

27527 Baretta Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1565 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully furnished and decorated pool home just minutes to Barefoot Beach! Enjoy the open floor plan leading out to the large screened lanai for dining al fresco or swimming in the custom heated pool. Plenty of room in this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for family and guests. Two of the bedrooms offer private baths, with a third for all guests. Elegantly furnished and extra details such as vaulted ceilings, french doors, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, upscale window coverings and even a reverse osmosis system. This little piece of paradise won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27527 Baretta DR have any available units?
27527 Baretta DR has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27527 Baretta DR have?
Some of 27527 Baretta DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27527 Baretta DR currently offering any rent specials?
27527 Baretta DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27527 Baretta DR pet-friendly?
No, 27527 Baretta DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27527 Baretta DR offer parking?
No, 27527 Baretta DR does not offer parking.
Does 27527 Baretta DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27527 Baretta DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27527 Baretta DR have a pool?
Yes, 27527 Baretta DR has a pool.
Does 27527 Baretta DR have accessible units?
No, 27527 Baretta DR does not have accessible units.
Does 27527 Baretta DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27527 Baretta DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 27527 Baretta DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 27527 Baretta DR does not have units with air conditioning.
