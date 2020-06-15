27527 Baretta DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautifully furnished and decorated pool home just minutes to Barefoot Beach! Enjoy the open floor plan leading out to the large screened lanai for dining al fresco or swimming in the custom heated pool. Plenty of room in this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for family and guests. Two of the bedrooms offer private baths, with a third for all guests. Elegantly furnished and extra details such as vaulted ceilings, french doors, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, upscale window coverings and even a reverse osmosis system. This little piece of paradise won't last long!