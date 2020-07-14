27312 Gasparilla DR

Amenities

Charming single family Canal Home with Solar Heated Salt Water Pool in Bonita Springs, Florida. Located on a quiet street minutes away from the best beaches, shopping, and restaurants that Bonita Springs and Naples are famous for!Walk or bike to downtown Bonita Springs where you can enjoy concerts in the park,cozy one-of-akind restaurants,ice cream parlor, artisan shops. The private dock will accommodate a boat up to 25’ and has easy access to the Imperial River and Gulf of Mexico. Spacious home with an open floor plan, a fully equipped kitchen w/ granite countertops, refrigerator with a double ice-maker, washer/drier, ceramic flooring and an attached 2- car garage.Fenced-in yard offer a safe place for children or pets. Covered pool-side lanai is perfect for entertaining with colorful décor, a Weber Grill and privacy. Relax with a cocktail and watch the birds go by grill lunch or dinner by the beautiful Florida trees and flowers. The home has a cozy entertainment room with leather recliners and a 55 inch TV with over 1000 channels, two beach theme bedrooms with ample closet and storage space, queen size beds, two updated bathrooms, and a dining room with seating for 6