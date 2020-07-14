All apartments in Bonita Springs
27312 Gasparilla DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

27312 Gasparilla DR

27312 Gasparilla Drive · (239) 248-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27312 Gasparilla Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Arbel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming single family Canal Home with Solar Heated Salt Water Pool in Bonita Springs, Florida. Located on a quiet street minutes away from the best beaches, shopping, and restaurants that Bonita Springs and Naples are famous for!Walk or bike to downtown Bonita Springs where you can enjoy concerts in the park,cozy one-of-akind restaurants,ice cream parlor, artisan shops. The private dock will accommodate a boat up to 25’ and has easy access to the Imperial River and Gulf of Mexico. Spacious home with an open floor plan, a fully equipped kitchen w/ granite countertops, refrigerator with a double ice-maker, washer/drier, ceramic flooring and an attached 2- car garage.Fenced-in yard offer a safe place for children or pets. Covered pool-side lanai is perfect for entertaining with colorful décor, a Weber Grill and privacy. Relax with a cocktail and watch the birds go by grill lunch or dinner by the beautiful Florida trees and flowers. The home has a cozy entertainment room with leather recliners and a 55 inch TV with over 1000 channels, two beach theme bedrooms with ample closet and storage space, queen size beds, two updated bathrooms, and a dining room with seating for 6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27312 Gasparilla DR have any available units?
27312 Gasparilla DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27312 Gasparilla DR have?
Some of 27312 Gasparilla DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27312 Gasparilla DR currently offering any rent specials?
27312 Gasparilla DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27312 Gasparilla DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 27312 Gasparilla DR is pet friendly.
Does 27312 Gasparilla DR offer parking?
Yes, 27312 Gasparilla DR offers parking.
Does 27312 Gasparilla DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27312 Gasparilla DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27312 Gasparilla DR have a pool?
Yes, 27312 Gasparilla DR has a pool.
Does 27312 Gasparilla DR have accessible units?
No, 27312 Gasparilla DR does not have accessible units.
Does 27312 Gasparilla DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27312 Gasparilla DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 27312 Gasparilla DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 27312 Gasparilla DR does not have units with air conditioning.
