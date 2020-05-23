All apartments in Bonita Springs
26414 Doverstone ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

26414 Doverstone ST

26414 Doverstone Street · (239) 344-6428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26414 Doverstone Street, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
DECEMBER AVAILABLE LATE CANCELLATION! DREAM VACATION ON DOVERSTONE!! APRIL-DECEMBER 2020. Enjoy the best of the Florida lifestyle at beautiful 26414 Doverstone Street in Bonita Springs! This expansive, light and bright, SPARKLING POOL AND SPA, LAKEFRONT home is the perfect place for your long awaited and well deserved long Southwest Florida vacation! Get all the space you need with this easy living open floor plan offering 3 large bedrooms and an open den. Features include, fully upgraded kitchen, COMFORTABLE AND ATTRACTIVE FURNITURE AND DECOR THROUGHOUT, tile floors, upgraded bathrooms, convenient EASY WALK-IN-SHOWER, large soaking tub for relaxing baths and outdoor covered area for dining and entertaining. This striking home is perfectly located in the gated and guarded community of Hawthorne at Bonita Springs. Amenities include resort pool, hot tub, tennis courts, fitness center and community social room. Home is centrally located only a short drive to beautiful Bonita Beach, shopping, dining, and all that SW Florida has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26414 Doverstone ST have any available units?
26414 Doverstone ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26414 Doverstone ST have?
Some of 26414 Doverstone ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26414 Doverstone ST currently offering any rent specials?
26414 Doverstone ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26414 Doverstone ST pet-friendly?
No, 26414 Doverstone ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26414 Doverstone ST offer parking?
No, 26414 Doverstone ST does not offer parking.
Does 26414 Doverstone ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26414 Doverstone ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26414 Doverstone ST have a pool?
Yes, 26414 Doverstone ST has a pool.
Does 26414 Doverstone ST have accessible units?
No, 26414 Doverstone ST does not have accessible units.
Does 26414 Doverstone ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26414 Doverstone ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 26414 Doverstone ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 26414 Doverstone ST does not have units with air conditioning.
