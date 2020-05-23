26414 Doverstone ST

Amenities

DECEMBER AVAILABLE LATE CANCELLATION! DREAM VACATION ON DOVERSTONE!! APRIL-DECEMBER 2020. Enjoy the best of the Florida lifestyle at beautiful 26414 Doverstone Street in Bonita Springs! This expansive, light and bright, SPARKLING POOL AND SPA, LAKEFRONT home is the perfect place for your long awaited and well deserved long Southwest Florida vacation! Get all the space you need with this easy living open floor plan offering 3 large bedrooms and an open den. Features include, fully upgraded kitchen, COMFORTABLE AND ATTRACTIVE FURNITURE AND DECOR THROUGHOUT, tile floors, upgraded bathrooms, convenient EASY WALK-IN-SHOWER, large soaking tub for relaxing baths and outdoor covered area for dining and entertaining. This striking home is perfectly located in the gated and guarded community of Hawthorne at Bonita Springs. Amenities include resort pool, hot tub, tennis courts, fitness center and community social room. Home is centrally located only a short drive to beautiful Bonita Beach, shopping, dining, and all that SW Florida has to offer.