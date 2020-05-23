All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

12080 Matera LN LN

12080 Matera Lane · (239) 564-2799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12080 Matera Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Vasari Country Club - one of the most exclusive complex in Bonita Springs - just North of Naples and a quick drive to the beautiful white beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. This beautiful condo offers a fantastic golf course & lake view. Upgraded tile flooring set on diagonal, breakfast nook & breakfast bar in addition to formal dining area, high-end stainless steel appliances, new Honeywell SMART thermostat, screen door at front entry, and a spacious screened lanai, which compliments the living space. Vasari is a gated community along with upscale bundled golf living. Scheduled activities and social events will keep you busy when not enjoying the resort-style amenities. There's no better way to enjoy your vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12080 Matera LN LN have any available units?
12080 Matera LN LN has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12080 Matera LN LN have?
Some of 12080 Matera LN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12080 Matera LN LN currently offering any rent specials?
12080 Matera LN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12080 Matera LN LN pet-friendly?
No, 12080 Matera LN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 12080 Matera LN LN offer parking?
No, 12080 Matera LN LN does not offer parking.
Does 12080 Matera LN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12080 Matera LN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12080 Matera LN LN have a pool?
No, 12080 Matera LN LN does not have a pool.
Does 12080 Matera LN LN have accessible units?
No, 12080 Matera LN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12080 Matera LN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12080 Matera LN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 12080 Matera LN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12080 Matera LN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
