12080 Matera LN LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Vasari Country Club - one of the most exclusive complex in Bonita Springs - just North of Naples and a quick drive to the beautiful white beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. This beautiful condo offers a fantastic golf course & lake view. Upgraded tile flooring set on diagonal, breakfast nook & breakfast bar in addition to formal dining area, high-end stainless steel appliances, new Honeywell SMART thermostat, screen door at front entry, and a spacious screened lanai, which compliments the living space. Vasari is a gated community along with upscale bundled golf living. Scheduled activities and social events will keep you busy when not enjoying the resort-style amenities. There's no better way to enjoy your vacation!