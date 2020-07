Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Elegant home in popular Cypress Lakes community! Fixtures with vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen and upgraded black appliances. Large backyard!! This home offers something for the entire family. Only steps to a recreational facility that features a luxurious clubhouse, tennis courts, children's playground and a resort size pool with a water park-style slide. Close proximity to local schools, beaches, airport, shopping, and major highways.