Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2134 Osprey Woods Circle

2134 Osprey Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Osprey Woods Circle, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 5 Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot Home for Rent in Orlando, FL CYPRESS LAKES!!! - Welcome home to the beautiful community Cypress Lakes!!! HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. BEAUTIFUL formal dining area with wood-like tile floors with direct access to the kitchen. The OPEN tiled kitchen features a breakfast bar island with storage below and an ample amount of cabinetry. SPACIOUS living area highlights natural lighting! HUGE master suite is complete with full private bath. Additional bedrooms are a GREAT size! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Columbia Elementary School, Corner Lake Middle School and East River High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 10TH!!!

(RLNE3475351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have any available units?
2134 Osprey Woods Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have?
Some of 2134 Osprey Woods Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Osprey Woods Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Osprey Woods Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Osprey Woods Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle offers parking.
Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle has a pool.
Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have accessible units?
No, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Osprey Woods Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 Osprey Woods Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
