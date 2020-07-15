2134 Osprey Woods Circle

Amenities

Amazing 5 Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot Home for Rent in Orlando, FL CYPRESS LAKES!!! - Welcome home to the beautiful community Cypress Lakes!!! HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. BEAUTIFUL formal dining area with wood-like tile floors with direct access to the kitchen. The OPEN tiled kitchen features a breakfast bar island with storage below and an ample amount of cabinetry. SPACIOUS living area highlights natural lighting! HUGE master suite is complete with full private bath. Additional bedrooms are a GREAT size! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Columbia Elementary School, Corner Lake Middle School and East River High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 10TH!!!



(RLNE3475351)