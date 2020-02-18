All apartments in Bithlo
Home
/
Bithlo, FL
/
2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY

2055 Bristol Grande Way · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Bristol Grande Way, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous and immaculate 4 bedrooms plus office house with 3 car garage located in East Orlando! Over 3000 square feet of air-conditioned space all on one floor. The office off the foyer offers the perfect space to work from home. The open kitchen/family room design allows for easy conversation with family & friends while cooking in your spacious kitchen, complete with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. The combination dining & living room provides the perfect space for formal entertaining, or move the party outdoors to your private/massive covered patio. Community is convenient to major highways, downtown, international airport, Research Park, Waterford Lakes, Kaplan University, University of Central Fl., NASA, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Space Coast & Beaches. There is a clubhouse with kitchen and fitness area, swimming pool, kiddie pool, 2 tot lots, tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have any available units?
2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have?
Some of 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY offers parking.
Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY has a pool.
Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY has units with air conditioning.
