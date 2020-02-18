2055 BRISTOL GRANDE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous and immaculate 4 bedrooms plus office house with 3 car garage located in East Orlando! Over 3000 square feet of air-conditioned space all on one floor. The office off the foyer offers the perfect space to work from home. The open kitchen/family room design allows for easy conversation with family & friends while cooking in your spacious kitchen, complete with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. The combination dining & living room provides the perfect space for formal entertaining, or move the party outdoors to your private/massive covered patio. Community is convenient to major highways, downtown, international airport, Research Park, Waterford Lakes, Kaplan University, University of Central Fl., NASA, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Space Coast & Beaches. There is a clubhouse with kitchen and fitness area, swimming pool, kiddie pool, 2 tot lots, tennis courts.