18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE

Stunning two-story corner-lot pool home in beautiful Cypress Lakes! Immaculate condition! Three car garage. Paved driveway. Grand entry foyer! The designer finishes throughout. Top of the line stainless appliances. Open kitchen plan with counters and cabinets galore. Bonus built-in desk. Eat-in kitchen area overlooks the pool. Formal dining room. Formal living room. Ceramic tile floors except for bedrooms. Two bedrooms down including extremely large master suite (27x14) with French doors leading to the pool area. The master bathroom features a garden tub, glassed walk-in shower, his/hers vanities. Three bedrooms up with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The bonus loft area is spacious enough for lots of furnishings and 'toys'. Inside utility room, crown molding, ceiling fans throughout. Completely fenced custom waterfall featured pool is great for entertaining! No rear neighbors! Bonus lake views from the home! Great schools. Dining, entertainment, shopping all nearby.Note: The home is not furnished.