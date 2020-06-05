All apartments in Bithlo
18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE
18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE

18268 Thornhill Grand Circle · (407) 207-2220
Location

18268 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3157 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning two-story corner-lot pool home in beautiful Cypress Lakes! Immaculate condition! Three car garage. Paved driveway. Grand entry foyer! The designer finishes throughout. Top of the line stainless appliances. Open kitchen plan with counters and cabinets galore. Bonus built-in desk. Eat-in kitchen area overlooks the pool. Formal dining room. Formal living room. Ceramic tile floors except for bedrooms. Two bedrooms down including extremely large master suite (27x14) with French doors leading to the pool area. The master bathroom features a garden tub, glassed walk-in shower, his/hers vanities. Three bedrooms up with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The bonus loft area is spacious enough for lots of furnishings and 'toys'. Inside utility room, crown molding, ceiling fans throughout. Completely fenced custom waterfall featured pool is great for entertaining! No rear neighbors! Bonus lake views from the home! Great schools. Dining, entertainment, shopping all nearby.Note: The home is not furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have any available units?
18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
