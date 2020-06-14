All apartments in Biscayne Park
Biscayne Park, FL
890 NE 117th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:18 PM

890 NE 117th St

890 Northeast 117th Street · (954) 541-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

890 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
playground
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Looking for a place to call home-sweet-home? You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom-2 bath home! Unique location is close to everything- minutes away from the beaches and Bal Harbor shopping, easy commute to downtown Miami, Miami Design District, Aventura, close to I-95. Only a 2 min walk to Biscayne Park with playground, basketball court, tennis, soccer & baseball fields. The Park offers holiday events, movie night. This corner lot has a green privacy hedge, large back yard, decking and a side pavered, BBQ-patio area. Mango and Avocado trees will provide you with fruit. There is plenty of parking in the circular drive and additional side driveway for additional cars or boat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 NE 117th St have any available units?
890 NE 117th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 890 NE 117th St have?
Some of 890 NE 117th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 NE 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
890 NE 117th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 NE 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 890 NE 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Biscayne Park.
Does 890 NE 117th St offer parking?
Yes, 890 NE 117th St does offer parking.
Does 890 NE 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 NE 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 NE 117th St have a pool?
No, 890 NE 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 890 NE 117th St have accessible units?
No, 890 NE 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 890 NE 117th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 NE 117th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 NE 117th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 NE 117th St does not have units with air conditioning.
