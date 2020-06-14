890 NE 117th St

Amenities

Looking for a place to call home-sweet-home? You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom-2 bath home! Unique location is close to everything- minutes away from the beaches and Bal Harbor shopping, easy commute to downtown Miami, Miami Design District, Aventura, close to I-95. Only a 2 min walk to Biscayne Park with playground, basketball court, tennis, soccer & baseball fields. The Park offers holiday events, movie night. This corner lot has a green privacy hedge, large back yard, decking and a side pavered, BBQ-patio area. Mango and Avocado trees will provide you with fruit. There is plenty of parking in the circular drive and additional side driveway for additional cars or boat.