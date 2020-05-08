All apartments in Belleair Beach
Belleair Beach, FL
105 15TH STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

105 15TH STREET

105 15th Street
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

105 15th Street, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A unique opportunity to live on the beach all year around in a newly remodeled pool home! Just a few minutes walk to blue waters and white sand of Gulf of Mexico. Rare find - all remodeled single family residence in Luxury Belleair Beach features 3 br/2 ba/1 car garage. Enjoy split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that are completely remodeled. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioned one car garage with a laundry room. Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy newly built pool and spa/jacuzzi in your fenced in and nicely paved very private back yard. The pool is big enough to swim for exercise. True luxury beach living in one of the most desirable and pristine beach communities - Belleair Beach! Just minutes drive to World famous Clearwater Beach - Beach #1 in North America and 26 miles of white sand beaches along the coast of Pinellas County. Furnishings are optional. Small and medium size dogs are allowed. Pet deposit is mandatory. Fist, last and security deposit and back ground check required. Landscaping and pool maintenance are included in the rent (weekly service). Utilities are Tenant's responsibility. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 15TH STREET have any available units?
105 15TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Beach, FL.
What amenities does 105 15TH STREET have?
Some of 105 15TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
105 15TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 15TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 105 15TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 105 15TH STREET offers parking.
Does 105 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 15TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 15TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 105 15TH STREET has a pool.
Does 105 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 105 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 105 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 15TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 15TH STREET has units with air conditioning.

