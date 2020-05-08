105 15TH STREET

Amenities

A unique opportunity to live on the beach all year around in a newly remodeled pool home! Just a few minutes walk to blue waters and white sand of Gulf of Mexico. Rare find - all remodeled single family residence in Luxury Belleair Beach features 3 br/2 ba/1 car garage. Enjoy split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that are completely remodeled. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioned one car garage with a laundry room. Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy newly built pool and spa/jacuzzi in your fenced in and nicely paved very private back yard. The pool is big enough to swim for exercise. True luxury beach living in one of the most desirable and pristine beach communities - Belleair Beach! Just minutes drive to World famous Clearwater Beach - Beach #1 in North America and 26 miles of white sand beaches along the coast of Pinellas County. Furnishings are optional. Small and medium size dogs are allowed. Pet deposit is mandatory. Fist, last and security deposit and back ground check required. Landscaping and pool maintenance are included in the rent (weekly service). Utilities are Tenant's responsibility. Schedule your showing today!