furnished apartments
131 Furnished Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
2900 GULF BOULEVARD
2900 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1338 sqft
Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo.
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Beach
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1350 GULF BOULEVARD
1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4656 sqft
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2708 2ND STREET
2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
896 sqft
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break.
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1390 GULF BOULEVARD
1390 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1697 sqft
Available for season 2020 - Gorgeous gulf-front, beachfront, Southwest facing 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo located in the exceptional Sand Key Club.
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1560 GULF BOULEVARD
1560 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2464 sqft
Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III.
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1301 GULF BOULEVARD
1301 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
760 sqft
Available Oct 1, 2020. $2500 (winter season); $1800 off season. Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. All new furnishings and that is very tastefully decorated.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Verified
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo.
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
660 ISLAND WAY
660 Island Way, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Gorgeous water views from this second floor condo, fully furnished in the well known Island Estates! 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Ideally owner wants long term lease. The views are really phenomenal so come and see it.
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
11 SAN MARCO STREET
11 San Marco Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clearwater Beach direct beach front private residence with 2 bedrooms, den (or 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths.
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
255 DOLPHIN POINT
255 Dolphin Point, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*AVAILABLE JULY*NEW TO THE MARKET!*3 MONTH MIN*WATERFRONT POOL w/SUNSET and Sightings of Dolphins Daily*UPDATED TURN-KEY* 1BDRM/1BA EASY ACCESS 2nd floor(take elevator or walk) LARGE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT includes-water, trash,cable,internet *LIVE IN
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1180 GULF BOULEVARD
1180 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE-AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 -PANORAMIC STUNNING DIRECT WATER VIEWS-TURN KEY FURNISHED RESIDENCE-1952 SQ FT.
