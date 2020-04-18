Rent Calculator
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5120 Pleasure Island Rd
5120 Pleasure Island Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5120 Pleasure Island Drive, Belle Isle, FL 32809
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid-Century Bungalow on Lake Conway - Property Id: 225545
Adorable newly renovated bungalow in quiet Lake Conway neighborhood. Cornerstone Charter School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225545
Property Id 225545
(RLNE5573059)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have any available units?
5120 Pleasure Island Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belle Isle, FL
.
What amenities does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have?
Some of 5120 Pleasure Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5120 Pleasure Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Pleasure Island Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Pleasure Island Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd offer parking?
No, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have a pool?
No, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 Pleasure Island Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 Pleasure Island Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
