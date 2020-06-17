All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
6027 ARLENE WAY
6027 ARLENE WAY

6027 Arlene Way · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Arlene Way, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34207
Bay Shore Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool. Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 1 bath with super comfortable queen size bed. Craftmatic adjustable bed. Nicely upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Walk in closet. Cork like floors for comfort. 2nd bedroom has murphy bed. Separate family room and garden area beside the villa. Attached carport and parking nearby. Small pet is okay with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Short distance to beaches, shopping and more. There is a 12 percent local tax for rentals under 6 months. Annual rate is $1200. $1800 is high season rate(Jan, Feb. and Mar). Call me for low season rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 ARLENE WAY have any available units?
6027 ARLENE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayshore Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 6027 ARLENE WAY have?
Some of 6027 ARLENE WAY's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 ARLENE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6027 ARLENE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 ARLENE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 ARLENE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6027 ARLENE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6027 ARLENE WAY does offer parking.
Does 6027 ARLENE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 ARLENE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 ARLENE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6027 ARLENE WAY has a pool.
Does 6027 ARLENE WAY have accessible units?
No, 6027 ARLENE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 ARLENE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6027 ARLENE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6027 ARLENE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6027 ARLENE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
