6027 ARLENE WAY

AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool. Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 1 bath with super comfortable queen size bed. Craftmatic adjustable bed. Nicely upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Walk in closet. Cork like floors for comfort. 2nd bedroom has murphy bed. Separate family room and garden area beside the villa. Attached carport and parking nearby. Small pet is okay with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Short distance to beaches, shopping and more. There is a 12 percent local tax for rentals under 6 months. Annual rate is $1200. $1800 is high season rate(Jan, Feb. and Mar). Call me for low season rate.