All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
Find more places like 5310 26th St W Unit 2506.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayshore Gardens, FL
/
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

5310 26th St W Unit 2506

5310 26th St W · (941) 300-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayshore Gardens
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk. With separate living and dining areas this home feels extra spacious and creates an ideal area for entertaining! The immaculate kitchen boast light and bright cabinets and appliances. Make yourself at home in the two spacious bedrooms separated by the shared bathroom. Neutral paint, carpet, and tile throughout make this condo easy to decorate and make your own! Enjoy the convenience of the stackable washer and dryer! Relax on your large screened lanai overlooking the lake and enjoy the lovely Florida weather! Appliances include a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Trash and pest control are included in the rent for your convenience. One small pet considered but, no dangerous breeds.

Enjoy all the amenities Garden Walk has to offer. A large sparkling community pool, spacious and nicely decorated clubhouse with full kitchen, a beautiful lake, picnic area, and a well-appointed fitness center! Located in the heart of Bradenton around all major colleges and shopping. Be close to everything, this complex is at the corner of 53rd (SR70) and 26th St. West in Bradenton. Located near fabulous beaches, parks, plenty of shopping, and restaurants. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have any available units?
5310 26th St W Unit 2506 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have?
Some of 5310 26th St W Unit 2506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 currently offering any rent specials?
5310 26th St W Unit 2506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 pet-friendly?
No, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayshore Gardens.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 offer parking?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 offers parking.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have a pool?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 has a pool.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have accessible units?
No, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 2506 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5310 26th St W Unit 2506?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayshore Gardens 3 BedroomsBayshore Gardens Apartments with Parking
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLBloomingdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oneco
Bay Shore Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

State College of Florida-Manatee-SarasotaFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity