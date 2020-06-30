5310 26th St W Unit 2506

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk. With separate living and dining areas this home feels extra spacious and creates an ideal area for entertaining! The immaculate kitchen boast light and bright cabinets and appliances. Make yourself at home in the two spacious bedrooms separated by the shared bathroom. Neutral paint, carpet, and tile throughout make this condo easy to decorate and make your own! Enjoy the convenience of the stackable washer and dryer! Relax on your large screened lanai overlooking the lake and enjoy the lovely Florida weather! Appliances include a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Trash and pest control are included in the rent for your convenience. One small pet considered but, no dangerous breeds.



Enjoy all the amenities Garden Walk has to offer. A large sparkling community pool, spacious and nicely decorated clubhouse with full kitchen, a beautiful lake, picnic area, and a well-appointed fitness center! Located in the heart of Bradenton around all major colleges and shopping. Be close to everything, this complex is at the corner of 53rd (SR70) and 26th St. West in Bradenton. Located near fabulous beaches, parks, plenty of shopping, and restaurants. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC



Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.