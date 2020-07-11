3108 SMITH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and stunning landscaping. The interior features stylish, low-maintenance flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped coordinating appliances, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!