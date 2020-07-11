All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
Find more places like 3108 SMITH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayshore Gardens, FL
/
3108 SMITH AVENUE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

3108 SMITH AVENUE

3108 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayshore Gardens
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3108 Smith Avenue, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34207
Bay Shore Gardens

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and stunning landscaping. The interior features stylish, low-maintenance flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped coordinating appliances, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have any available units?
3108 SMITH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayshore Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have?
Some of 3108 SMITH AVENUE's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 SMITH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3108 SMITH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 SMITH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3108 SMITH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayshore Gardens.
Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3108 SMITH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 SMITH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3108 SMITH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3108 SMITH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 SMITH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 SMITH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 SMITH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayshore Gardens 3 BedroomsBayshore Gardens Apartments with Parking
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLBloomingdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oneco
Bay Shore Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

State College of Florida-Manatee-SarasotaFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa