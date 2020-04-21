9361 CYPRESS COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Fully Furnished !Rent covers all utilities plus internet!! This beautiful apartment is in the perfect spot in Orlando 5 minutes from I-Drive, Universal Studios, Premium shopping outlets, and amazing restaurants. Quiet high end neighborhood with biking distance to restaurant row where all your favorite restaurants will be located. Shared pool / spa available! All major highways at your fingertips. Ride 15 min to Disney! This space has an industrial modern look with high ceilings, cook with all the amenities including a washer and dryer. Watch the sunset on the lake.