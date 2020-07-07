All apartments in Bay Hill
Find more places like 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Hill, FL
/
8972 ANGELICA DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

8972 ANGELICA DRIVE

8972 Angelica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bay Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8972 Angelica Drive, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Dr Phillips Home! Don't miss out on this Bay Lakes at Granada property with Pool! Split floor plan. Enjoy your days and nights in the peaceful, lush gardens around the pool and spa. Fenced yard. Access to private community Park. Lake Sloat (big) and Lake Tucker (small), Tennis Courts, all purpose sports court, two fishing piers, basketball full court. View the Disney Fireworks nightly from Lake Sloat dock. This home will not last. Located minutes from famous Sand Lake Road 'Restaurant Row.' Washer/Dryer included. Pool & Lawn care included. Pet friendly home w/approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have any available units?
8972 ANGELICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have?
Some of 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8972 ANGELICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8972 ANGELICA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Hill 3 BedroomsBay Hill Apartments with Balconies
Bay Hill Apartments with GaragesBay Hill Apartments with Parking
Bay Hill Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FLThe Villages, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College