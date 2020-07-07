8972 ANGELICA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great Dr Phillips Home! Don't miss out on this Bay Lakes at Granada property with Pool! Split floor plan. Enjoy your days and nights in the peaceful, lush gardens around the pool and spa. Fenced yard. Access to private community Park. Lake Sloat (big) and Lake Tucker (small), Tennis Courts, all purpose sports court, two fishing piers, basketball full court. View the Disney Fireworks nightly from Lake Sloat dock. This home will not last. Located minutes from famous Sand Lake Road 'Restaurant Row.' Washer/Dryer included. Pool & Lawn care included. Pet friendly home w/approval and non-refundable pet fee.