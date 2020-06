1150 101 STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL. MORE THAN 700 SQ FT OF PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE SPORTING A FULL SUMMER KITCHEN PUTS THIS UNIT INTO A CLASS OF IT'S OWN. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE LAUDED 'ONE BY TROSS' IN GORGEOUS BAY HARBOR ISLANDS FEATURING 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, SPARKLING PORCELAIN FLOORS, A WIDE OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN, 2 SIDE-BY-SIDE PARKING SPOTS, PRIVATE STORAGE SPACE ON THE SAME FLOOR AS THE UNIT, LAUNDRY INSIDE AND ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL INDOOR/OUTDOOR AMBIANCE. THIS UNIT IS A MASTERPIECE. LOCATED STEPS FROM A+ RATED RUTH K BROAD SCHOOL, MINUTES FROM THE BEACH AND JUST A SHORT STROLL TO THE BEST DINING, SHOPPING AND NIGHTLIFE IN BAL HARBOUR AND MIAMI BEACH. PET FRIENDLY TOO! EASY TO SHOW, CALL TODAY.