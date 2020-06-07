10203 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness. Oceana Bal Harbour, designed by Arquitectonica, occupies less than 15% of its land, leaving 4.8 Acres of open areas. The 400 linear ft. of pristine beaches together with the pampered and unparalleled beach and pool services of Oceana will leave you in a state of pure bliss and satisfaction. Gym, spa, private restaurant, 2 tennis courts, are just a few of the amenities you will encounter at Oceana. The views of the City and Intracoastal are simply beautiful. Call or text for fastest response. Tennis courts & restaurants are open & the beach should open soon. Easy to show. Ready to move