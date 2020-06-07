All apartments in Bal Harbour
Bal Harbour, FL
10203 Collins Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:49 PM

10203 Collins Ave

10203 Collins Ave · (305) 405-0615
Bal Harbour
1 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$10,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness. Oceana Bal Harbour, designed by Arquitectonica, occupies less than 15% of its land, leaving 4.8 Acres of open areas. The 400 linear ft. of pristine beaches together with the pampered and unparalleled beach and pool services of Oceana will leave you in a state of pure bliss and satisfaction. Gym, spa, private restaurant, 2 tennis courts, are just a few of the amenities you will encounter at Oceana. The views of the City and Intracoastal are simply beautiful. Call or text for fastest response. Tennis courts & restaurants are open & the beach should open soon. Easy to show. Ready to move

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Collins Ave have any available units?
10203 Collins Ave has a unit available for $10,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10203 Collins Ave have?
Some of 10203 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10203 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 10203 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 10203 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 10203 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 10203 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10203 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10203 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
